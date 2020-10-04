State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, will host a sign dedication ceremony to honor Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Frederick Raby on Tuesday at the Bowling Green post.
“Just over 30 years ago, on Sept. 1, 1990, State Highway Patrol Sergeant Raby was critically injured in a traffic accident on the Ohio Turnpike near mile marker 70 in Wood County,” Ghanbari said. “He was in his patrol car, which was stopped behind a violator on the right berm with flashing lights in full operation. Another vehicle traveling at full speed drove off the roadway and struck his patrol vehicle from behind.”
Raby received many critical injuries in the crash, including severe head trauma, a broken neck, broken hip, shoulder and leg injuries. He was life-flighted to the former Medical College of Ohio in Toledo.
“At one point the doctors gave him a 5% chance of survival. But Fred was physically fit, an Army veteran and he had a strong will to live,” said Ghanbari. “He slowly improved and was transferred to a rehabilitation center in Howell, Michigan which specialized in traumatic brain injuries. He spent a year there and was then transferred to the Eisenhower Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, a longer term TBI facility where he continued to receive care and therapy.”
This sign dedication ceremony is part of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission’s Move Over Sign Program. The Commission authorized the program in 2018 and has since honored 12 individuals who perished in work zones or while otherwise performing their duties for the Ohio Turnpike and OSHP.
Ghanbari worked with the commission and OSHP for the placement of the sign to honor Raby due to the debilitating extent of his injuries. The sign, located at Ohio Turnpike Milepost 69.9 westbound in Wood County, aims to prevent future tragedies by urging motorists to move over for first responders and highway workers with flashing lights on highways. Ohio’s Move Over law requires all drivers to move over one lane while passing by any stationary vehicle with flashing or rotating lights on the roadside.
The sign dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Bowling Green post, 12891 Middleton Pike.