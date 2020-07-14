COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, will dedicate the Sgt. Arthur A. Mora Jr. Memorial Highway during a ceremony Wednesday in Perrysburg to honor the fallen soldier who was killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“Sergeant Mora’s bravery and sacrifice is forever instilled into our community’s history,” Ghanbari said. “It was an honor to write this legislation to recognize a fellow service member who gave his last measure of devotion to a cause greater than his own.”
Last year, Ghanbari introduced House Bill 275 to designate a portion of Ohio 25 in Wood County as the “Sgt. Arthur A. Mora Jr. Memorial Highway.” The legislation had a hearing in the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee which included testimony from Mora’s wife Veronica.
Mora, Spc. Russell H. Nahvi and Spc. Jose E. Rosario were killed in action Oct. 19, 2005, when their Humvee was struck by enemy indirect fire during patrol operations in Balad, Iraq. The three soldiers were assigned to the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia. Mora was laid to rest with full military honors at the historic Fort Meigs Union Cemetery located on Route 25 in Perrysburg.
The dedication is scheduled for this morning at 8:45 near the welcome to Perrysburg sign at Rapids Road.