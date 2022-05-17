COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, will serve as the grand marshal of the “Light Ohio Blue” Cruiser Caravan May 24 in support of the organization’s weeklong campaign bringing an awareness to supporting law enforcement across the state.
“It’s an incredible honor,” Ghanbari said. “Our law enforcement officers know the inherent dangers of their chosen profession, yet they continue to serve. Their courage and sacrifice are a generational investment into our communities that shall never be forgotten. I call on all Ohioans to reflect and give thanks for these officers, and their families who support them, by engaging in dialogue with those who serve — the women and men who don the uniform each day prepared to respond to the unknown.”
The caravan will consist of cruisers with officers and surviving line of duty family members from across the state.
“Light Ohio Blue’s mission is twofold — to honor our fallen law enforcement officers and their surviving family, and to show support for currently serving law enforcement personnel,” said Bill Swank, president and founder of Light Ohio Blue. “Rep. Ghanbari’s actions and leadership reflect the tenants of the Light Ohio Blue campaign of Honor and Support for Ohio’s law enforcement and that is why he was chosen to be the 2022 Grand Marshal for the Light Ohio Blue Cruiser Caravan.”
Since last year’s campaign, Ohio has lost nine law enforcement officers in the line of duty. They join the over 800 names on the state memorial at the Ohio Peace Officers Memorial in London, and the over 22,000 names on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The cruiser caravan will depart from the Columbus State Delaware Campus at approximately 6:30 p.m. and travel to locations within central Ohio. The staging of the cruisers will begin at 5 p.m. and at 5:45 p.m. the ceremony and the roll call of officers lost in 2021 and 2022 will be read. There will be remarks by Attorney General Dave Yost, and an honor guard and bagpipers.
This year’s Light Ohio Blue campaign continues through May 21. The annual statewide campaign aims to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and their surviving family members, as well to show support for current law enforcement personnel across the Buckeye State.