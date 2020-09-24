COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, voted Wednesday to support House Bill 614, which appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships to help them with the coronavirus response.
“I’ve had countless conversations with residents and officials throughout Wood County to better understand the financial burdens from COVID-19,” Ghanbari said. “As a result I worked closely with my colleagues on the finance committee and in the Ohio Legislature to secure this pandemic relief and guarantee our local governments, townships and villages have the resources they need during these trying times.”
The funding is for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses incurred by local governments between March 1 and the end of 2020 while unused dollars will be returned to the state.
The allocations for Wood County local governments includes the following:
Wood County - $4.7 million
Bairdstown - $4,829
Bloomdale - $24,612
Bowling Green - $1.1 million
Bradner - $36,684
Custar - $6,631
Cygnet - $22,270
Fostoria - $39,243
Grand Rapids - $36,180
Haskins - $44,576
Hoytville - $11,423
Jerry City - $15,712
Luckey - $37,621
Millbury - $44,937
Milton Center - $5,261
North Baltimore - $127,747
Northwood - $195,818
Pemberville - $51,171
Perrysburg - $779,309
Portage - $17,297
Risingsun - $22,666
Rossford - $236,467
Tontogany - $13,766
Walbridge - $113,621
Wayne - $33,189
West Millgrove- $6,342
Weston - $59,351
Bloom Township - $37,513
Center Township - $44,792
Freedom Township - $50,486
Grand Rapids Township - $23,928
Henry Township - $28,360
Jackson Township - $18,306
Lake Township - $253,728
Liberty Township - $61,765
Middleton Township - $122,522
Milton Township - $24,540
Montgomery Township - $65,765
Perry Township - $53,441
Perrysburg Township - $466,519
Plain Township- $61,369
Portage Township - $40,540
Troy Township - $107,423
Washington Township - $55,171
Webster Township - $47,964
Weston Township - $27,964
Ghanbari also voted for Senate Bill 310 back in June, which provided continued capital reappropriations financing and federal COVID-19 relief funding to local governments and higher education institutions.
House Bill 614 will also improve Ohio’s unemployment compensation system. Due to COVID-19, the unemployment compensation system was completely overwhelmed by the mass amounts of unemployment claims filed by Ohioans. The legislation creates the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council to evaluate the claim filing process and technological infrastructure.
The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately upon the Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature.