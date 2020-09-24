COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, voted Wednesday to support House Bill 614, which appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships to help them with the coronavirus response.

“I’ve had countless conversations with residents and officials throughout Wood County to better understand the financial burdens from COVID-19,” Ghanbari said. “As a result I worked closely with my colleagues on the finance committee and in the Ohio Legislature to secure this pandemic relief and guarantee our local governments, townships and villages have the resources they need during these trying times.”

The funding is for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses incurred by local governments between March 1 and the end of 2020 while unused dollars will be returned to the state.

The allocations for Wood County local governments includes the following:

Wood County - $4.7 million

Bairdstown - $4,829

Bloomdale - $24,612

Bowling Green - $1.1 million

Bradner - $36,684

Custar - $6,631

Cygnet - $22,270

Fostoria - $39,243

Grand Rapids - $36,180

Haskins - $44,576

Hoytville - $11,423

Jerry City - $15,712

Luckey - $37,621

Millbury - $44,937

Milton Center - $5,261

North Baltimore - $127,747

Northwood - $195,818

Pemberville - $51,171

Perrysburg - $779,309

Portage - $17,297

Risingsun - $22,666

Rossford - $236,467

Tontogany - $13,766

Walbridge - $113,621

Wayne - $33,189

West Millgrove- $6,342

Weston - $59,351

Bloom Township - $37,513

Center Township - $44,792

Freedom Township - $50,486

Grand Rapids Township - $23,928

Henry Township - $28,360

Jackson Township - $18,306

Lake Township - $253,728

Liberty Township - $61,765

Middleton Township - $122,522

Milton Township - $24,540

Montgomery Township - $65,765

Perry Township - $53,441

Perrysburg Township - $466,519

Plain Township- $61,369

Portage Township - $40,540

Troy Township - $107,423

Washington Township - $55,171

Webster Township - $47,964

Weston Township - $27,964

Ghanbari also voted for Senate Bill 310 back in June, which provided continued capital reappropriations financing and federal COVID-19 relief funding to local governments and higher education institutions.

House Bill 614 will also improve Ohio’s unemployment compensation system. Due to COVID-19, the unemployment compensation system was completely overwhelmed by the mass amounts of unemployment claims filed by Ohioans. The legislation creates the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council to evaluate the claim filing process and technological infrastructure.

The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately upon the Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature.

