COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sub. House Bill 291, which includes several road-naming bills, passed within the Ohio House, according to a new release by Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg.
The legislation includes Ghanbari’s House Bill 164 to designate a portion of Ohio 795 as the “Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway.”
“Lake Township has done a lot over the last few years to honor these veterans and a memorial highway will only add to the community’s efforts to consecrate the sacrifice of their neighbors, family members, and friends,” Ghanbari said.
Ghanbari has previously noted that the request was brought to him by Lake Township Trustee Ken Gilsdorf, who serves as the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Walbridge Post 9963.
Ghanbari also acknowledged Lake Township’s efforts to honor veterans, most recently in 2019, Lake Local Schools dedicated the Veterans Wall Memorial at the high school. The memorial was built in memory of all the military veterans who served and attended either Lake, Walbridge or Millbury Schools. There are approximately 600 names on the wall, including six who paid the ultimate sacrifice and one former Prisoner of War.
Lake Township, VFW Walbridge Post 9963 and Lake Local Schools combine efforts to hold an annual parade and ceremony at Lake Township Cemetery with approximately 400 people attend annually.
“The naming of the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway will serve as a generational reminder of the service and sacrifice local residents gave to their community and will inform visitors of the heritage of Lake Township,” Ghanbari added.
Sub. House Bill 291 now heads to the Senate for further consideration.