COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, is highlighting the In-Demand Jobs Survey for businesses in Wood County. Businesses are encouraged to complete the survey as it assists with state and federal investments for the state’s workforce.
“Over this past year we’ve seen committed investments from businesses to come to Wood County as they see a strong business climate and workforce presence,” Ghanbari said. “With that being said, I encourage our businesses to take some time to make their voices heard within this important business and workforce survey as it will help gauge what future investments should be made.”
All registered Ohio businesses are eligible to participate in the survey. The survey is available through Friday and can be completed at topjobs.ohio.gov/survey.
To complete the survey, businesses will need their federal employer identification number, which can be located on previous tax returns. Only employers that pay into Ohio’s unemployment insurance system can complete the survey.
For any further questions regarding the survey, email workforce@owt.ohio.gov.