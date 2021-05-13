COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, said he does not support Gov. Mike DeWine’s “unethical” taxpayer-funded incentives for vaccinations.
In a statement Thursday, Ghanbari said that getting the coronavirus vaccine is a personal choice.
“Let me be clear: I do not support Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to offer taxpayer-funded incentives in an effort to get more Ohioans vaccinated before he lifts his health orders,” he said.
“Enticing five young Ohioans with full-ride college scholarships for commencing the vaccine, and $1 million for five Ohio residents 18 and older who have started the shots is unethical and unacceptable."
Ghanbari said that he spoke with Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, following DeWine’s Wednesday address to express concerns and call on the legislature for additional accountability.
“Today’s announcement is the most recent example of the governor making a decision in a vacuum and not working with the legislature,” Ghanbari said. “The governor should end these orders now; June 2 is an arbitrary date.”