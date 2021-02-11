COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, is encouraging chartered veterans service organizations throughout Ohio and Wood County to apply for the Veterans Post COVID Safety Grant. The initiative is to assist these groups in safely operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Wood County has several local posts that qualify for the grant along with hundreds across the state, Ghanbari said in a Thursday news release.
“As the newly-appointed chair of the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee, I want to update these organizations on pandemic assistance availability,” Ghanbari said. “We’ve seen individuals, restaurants, and other businesses impacted by COVID-19 – our veterans’ organizations are no exception to this. I encourage our veterans posts within Wood County and Ohio to take a look at the details and eligibility on this grant to ensure you receive the necessary aid you deserve.”
Under the initiative, each active post is eligible for a $5,000 grant to assist in operating safely during the pandemic emergency. The grant is meant to help with costs for supporting increased sanitation, maintaining social distancing, personal protective equipment and other expenses to adhere to the public health orders. The grants are for costs incurred for pandemic purposes between March 1, 2020, and present day.
The funding derives from federal dollars as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act under the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
For more information and for veterans organizations to apply, visit https://grants.ohio.gov/fundingopportunities.aspx#funding-opportunities-list.
Ghanbari was appointed chair of the House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee last month.