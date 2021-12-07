COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, is encouraging the full passage of legislation for $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act in investments for law enforcement and first responders.
The proposal stems from House Bill 169, which Ghanbari is a cosponsor on and supported the legislation when it passed in the Ohio House back in April of this year. Ghanbari will continue to advocate for the bill’s full passage and signature of the governor, according to a Monday news release.
“I will always stand with our law enforcement and first responders,” said Ghanbari. “We shall continue to ensure necessary resources to train, equip and sustain our law enforcement personnel to keep the citizens of our community safe.”
For law enforcement and first responders, the legislation allocates:
· $175 million for state and local law enforcement to prevent and solve crimes in communities that have had an increase in violence or faced difficulties combating violence during the COVID-19 pandemic including
supporting peace officers and criminal justice partners with efforts such as multi-jurisdictional collaboration, focused-deterrence policing, and gunshot detection technology
developing programs for law enforcement regarding easier access to ballistics technology and eliminating evidence testing backlogs at crime laboratories and coroners’ offices
· $75 million to support first responder organizations facing challenges due to the pandemic including:
supporting development of localized wellness programs and suicide prevention training
assisting with recruitment and retention of the first responder workforce
Ghanbari also recently held a press conference launching a national viral challenge known as #RideAlongAndLearn that advocates for public officials to participate in ride-alongs with law enforcement officers.