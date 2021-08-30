COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, encourages entities in a Wood County city to apply for the Vibrant Community Program. The program focuses on distressed communities that face hardships for implementing economic development and job creation.
Ghanbari has identified Bowling Green, which is in the 3rd Ohio House District, as eligible to apply.
“I do encourage they apply as it seeks to aid businesses, local governments and others in positive economic job growth for areas facing tough economic and development issues,” he said.
The program is run through JobsOhio and is meant to uplift areas with significant reinvestments for those that have had difficulty with attracting private investments and job creation due to a lack of resources.
JobsOhio has noted eligibility has qualified nearly 100 cities that have populations between 5,000 and 75,000. Additionally, the poverty rates must be at or above the state’s average poverty rate, and eligible applicants include businesses, non-profits, developers, port authorities or local governments.
In total, the grants offer up to $2 million for these development projects that are going to these identified distressed areas.
For Bowling Green and other entities within the city interested in applying for future rounds of the Vibrant Community Program, contact JobsOhio Regional Network Partner Dean Monske at monske@rgp.org or at 419-252-2700.