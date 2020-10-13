PERRYSBURG — Community safety and security are the chief issues for incumbent Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, who is running as a Republican for the Ohio 3rd District House seat that he currently represents.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our community. I have a proven record of partnering with state and local law enforcement leaders to ensure our neighborhoods and schools have the resources they need to keep safe,” Ghanbari said.
Ghanbari had a history working on police and fire department issues before becoming a representative. He chaired the safety committee when he sat onPerrysburg Council.
Ghanbari takes a hands-on approach to learning about safety issues.
He recently completed the State of Ohio 36-hour volunteer fire fighting course, “to better understand the challenges faced by our fire responders.”
Ghanbari’s interest in security stems from his history as a veteran. He is a Navy veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve, and an Army veteran of Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia. Promoted to lieutenant commander on Sept. 1, 2018, he is in the United States Navy Reserve.
In November 2018 he was put in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame as their youngest inductee.
Ghanbari has also been working on K-12 educational issues.
“As a proud father of two young children, my wife Kim and I know the value of a quality education,” he said. “I supported legislation to provide record funding for our schools to ensure our children’s futures are bright. I also continue to advocate for less mandated testing so our teachers can teach and students can learn.”
Another key issue for the Ghanbari campaign is promotion of economic growth.
“During these uncertain times, attracting and retaining jobs remains a top priority. I have a proven record of cutting burdensome regulations and red tape so our businesses can grow.”
While Ghanbari chose not to further discuss the alleged bribery scandal related to now-former State House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and the nuclear power company FirstEnergy, Ghanbari had addressed the issue in previous articles with the Sentinel-Tribune. He did vote in support of House Bill 6, which bailed out FirstEnergy, but on learning about the scandal also donated any potentially related campaign donations to a Bowling Green non-profit agency.
The November election will be the first time he has run for the seat. He was a Perrysburg councilman when he was appointed to fill the vacant seat that was previously held by Theresa Gavarone. She left the seat to take former Ohio Sen. Randy Gardner’s seat when he was named Ohio’s Chancellor of Higher Education.
As the son of an immigrant from Iran, he said his parent’s courage and desire to have their children born here inspired him from a young age.
Ghanbari earned a bachelor of science degree in visual journalism from Kent State and went on to graduate with distinction from the United States Naval War College’s Command and Staff Program in 2016. In 2019, he earned his master’s degree from the University of Toledo.
Previously, he served as the director of military and veteran affairs for the University of Toledo.
Prior to joining UT, he was a staff photojournalist for the Associated Press based in Washington, D.C., where his assignments included traveling nationally and internationally as a member of the White House and Pentagon press corps. During his time in Washington, he traveled on assignment with Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Secretaries of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld and Robert M. Gates, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.
He is an Eagle Scout, Commander of the American Legion Post #28 in Perrysburg, a member of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Military Officer Association of America.
The official Ghanbari campaign website is https://www.voteharaz.com/.