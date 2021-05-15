COLUMBUS, Ohio – Township police are one step closer to once again patrolling on all roads and highways as new legislation heads to the state Senate.
State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, and the Ohio House on Wednesday passed House Bill 206. Ghanbari spoke to the bill on the House floor.
“This is about facilitating more cooperation and community organization between our local officials and departments as they work together to protect our fellow citizens on our roadways,” he said.
The move to this bill — and others before it — started with a Lake Township case.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer of the House bill. “To have this obscure law on the books that limits us from some aspects, it’s dangerous and irresponsible.”
The issue originated in Lake Township during a 2011 traffic stop, which ended in the confiscation of drugs. It was ultimately overruled by the Ohio Supreme Court, which said the stop was not legal because the township officers lacked authority on I-280, where the stop took place.
Lt. Matt Gazarek, with the Perrysburg Township Police Department, has been lobbying for the legislation.
“Basically, it gives us the power to use the duties we would have on any other road, except for Interstate 75,” he said. “If you look back through, you will see that we were making a significant impact in being able to remove large amounts of drugs from I-75. We want to get back at that. We believe that we should be able to patrol that portion of I-75 that runs through our area. It would not only help our community, but neighboring communities, north and south of us.”
Perrysburg Township Trustee Bob Mack has been asked by Police Chief Mark Hetrick to testify in front of the Senate, instead of having an officer do it this time.
“Officers have done it in the past, and I owe it to the people in uniform, if they think it will help,” Mack said. “I’ve always said that our team has a keen sense of smell for activities that don’t belong in Perrysburg Township.”
Hummer said that the desire to patrol all roads in the area is not a “money grab.”
“If we see a law being broken, we are duty bound to act on that,” he said.
Gazarek agreed.
“It comes up every time, that we are only in it to set up a speed trap. Simply not the case,” he said. “Look up the disposition of fines. If a township officer writes a ticket on I-75, the disposition of fines (code) states that none, none of the fine money goes back to the township. In fact, it goes to state highway funds. In our case, it would go to the Wood County Road Maintenance Fund.
“There is zero incentive for any township to say ‘Go sit on the interstate and write me as many tickets as you can,’” Gazarek said. “This has nothing to do with monetary gain. This is about getting the bad guys off the interstate and keeping all the traffic that goes through here safe.”
The following must be required, according to HB 206:
• The highway is part of the interstate highway system;
• The township has a population between 5,000 and 50,000 residents;
• Township trustees grant authority to patrol the applicable interstate;
• The highway is located within the township officer’s jurisdiction; and
• There is a permanent access point on and off the highway located within the jurisdiction and open to the public.
The ultimate say is decided by township trustees, as a provision within the bill allows them to revoke this authority through a resolution if they so choose.
Within Ghanbari’s district, several groups announced their support during the committee process through submitted testimony.
Other groups that announced support for the bill during committee hearings include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina County Commissioners, Ohio Township Association, Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, Ohio Trucking Association, Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Wood County Board of Commissioners.
“Now more than ever, cooperation between our local public officials and law enforcement is very critical. I am happy to stand here today to support this legislation, which will help in protecting Ohioans and bring more coordination among the interested parties as mentioned,” Ghanbari added.
Ghanbari also introduced the identical bill during the previous General Assembly and it passed out of the Ohio House last December.
Hummer said he expects the new House bill to be approved in the Senate.
“I think we stand as good a chance as we ever had,” he said, citing the 82-10 vote in the House.
Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, said she supported township police officers being able to patrol all roads in their area.
“I have always supported law enforcement and I am appreciative of how law enforcement has my back both in my role as a legislator, as well as a private citizen,” Gavarone said. “I advocated for township police officers patrolling highways back when I was a member of the House, I voted in favor of the legislation last year in the Senate, and if it comes up for a vote this General Assembly in one of my committees or on the Senate Floor, law enforcement can count on my vote again.”