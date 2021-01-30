COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, on Friday appointed State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbar, R-Perrysburg, as chair of the Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee during the 134th General Assembly.
“With my extensive military background, I’m proud and honored to be representing Ohio on this prestigious committee,” Ghanbari said. “Every day, I will see it as a duty to righteously serve my fellow military service men and women, as well as our veterans, to ensure their issues are heard and promptly addressed across Ohio.”
Ghanbari has dedicated his life to serving others and has nearly two decades of military service. He is a Navy veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve, and an Army veteran of Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia. Promoted to Lieutenant Commander on Sept. 1, 2018, he currently continues his service in the United States Navy Reserve.
Ghanbari will also serve on the following House committees:
· Finance
· Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education
· Transportation and Public Safety
· Technology and Innovation
House committees can be streamed live on www.ohiochannel.org.