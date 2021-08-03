PERRYSBURG — The Ohio State Controlling Board approved a campus security upgrade for Owens State Community College totaling $216,984.
State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the project announcement on Tuesday.
“This project funding approval is going to enhance Owens State Community College’s safety and security systems, which is very important in our day and age with the advancement of our technology,” he said.
The college requested approval of the project for the purpose of construction services to install a fiber loop. The fiber infrastructure will assist with safety and security systems on the campus such as fire alarms, phones and cameras. The completion of the project will ensure multiple paths of network device communications are available while minimizing critical network service disruptions.