PERRYSBURG – Ohio Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, announced that $1.6 billion in rebate checks are scheduled to be issued to employers in response to the coronavirus pandemic following approval from the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board.
“Through strong investment returns and reduced worker compensation cases, the board approved this dividend for employers,” Ghanbari said. “The intent is for these dividend checks to provide assistance during a critical time for many of our employers and others that are eligible.”
The funding will be sent to employers across Ohio from the State Insurance Fund that will reflect 100 percent of the premiums paid in 2018. About $1.4 billion of the dividend will go to private employers, and about $200 million will go to local government entities, including counties, cities, townships and schools.
The monthly BWC premiums for March, April and May have been delayed until June 1, and some requirements and deadlines for several programs have been waived.
“I am appreciative of the board’s swift action in making these checks available for Wood County employers and government entities,” Ghanbari said. “The board’s decision is part of the State of Ohio’s whole of government proactive response to minimize the impact of the current pandemic on our economy."
The BWC Board met Friday in an emergency session to approve these latest measures.