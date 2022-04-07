COLUMBUS, Ohio – Several measures impacting Wood County, totaling $1.79 million, were approved Monday by the State Controlling Board. The various measures include funding for the campus safety grant program, members of the National Guard and the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program.
State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, made the announcement earlier this week.
“Legislation I have previously supported has resulted in this funding to help the women and men in our military as well as students across Wood County through the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program, which will provide students with work-based opportunities in STEM education,” Ghanbari said. “This is a generational investment for our youth and into our local communities to strengthen economic growth.”
The measures for Wood County approved included:
· $102,964 to Bowling Green State University for the Campus Safety Grant Program
· $66,448 to the City of Bowling Green for the operation of the Bowling Green Training and Community Center to benefit members of the National Guard
· $1.4 million to BGSU for the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program
· $189,000 to Owens Community College for the Choose Ohio First Scholarship program.
The program awards grants competitively for security improvements to assist institutions in improving the overall physical security and safety of their buildings on public campuses throughout Ohio.
The Choose Ohio First Scholarship is an initiative that recruits students and provides work-based learning opportunities in the fields of science, including health professions, technology, engineering, and mathematics or in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics education (STEM) in order to enhance regional educational and economic strengths and meet the needs of the state’s regional economies.
The next State Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for April 25.