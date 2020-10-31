HASKINS — Penny Getz has been through the death of a spouse and health challenges, but it took a pandemic to slow her down.
The longtime Middleton Township trustee, who joined the board when her husband, Fred, died in 2003, is retiring on Nov. 30.
“Part of it is because of my age and COVID and I’ve had some health issues. I just decided I shouldn’t risk my health considering since I’m 83,” Getz said.
“My oldest son asked me if I was sad. And I said well, yes, I am, because I love being involved in the township. But there comes a time.”
She’s been a trustee for 17 years. When Fred was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he asked his wife to consider taking his trustee position.
“My husband died in March 2003 and I applied for his position and I was picked. I had been a school board member since 1977. When my husband was dying he said, ‘you should put your application in.’ He said ‘you know progress and you know people,’” Getz said.
She considers herself the people person of the three-member board.
“I do my homework and I feel like I’m not looking for praise. If it’s an idea that benefits the school or Middleton Township, that’s important,” she said. “I’m a team player and I always feel I was the PR person for Middleton Township.”
Getz would attend Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Government and economic development meetings.
Townships are unusual in the government chain, Getz said. They are the voice between the residents and the county commissioners, she said.
They also deal with issues as varied as zoning, safety and flooding. While townships are only required by Ohio Revised Code to maintain roads, many trustees — including Middleton — offer more to their citizens, Getz said.
One of the bigger accomplishments during her trustee time was building the new office on Ohio 25.
“We have three full-time employees, which we never had before. We built an administrative office on Route 25,” Getz said. “We had a little building on Sugar Street in Haskins, when you had a meeting it was like meeting in your living room.”
There is some unfinished business at the township.
“We had tried to pass a levy to build a new fire station. We had a big study done,” she said. “We’re still doing homework on that.”
They were hoping to build two facilities, “but you’ve got to start somewhere,” Getz said.
Middleton Township has 52 miles of road, stretching from Bowling Green to Perrysburg. It’s made up of housing subdivisions but has three state highways, which adds up to a lot of fire and EMS runs, she said. The township has 30 volunteer firefighters.
“Our firemen are one of the best equipped, I would say in Wood County,” Getz said. “We have great personnel and a dedicated EMS.”
Laurie Limes, Middleton Township fiscal officer, said that Getz’s experience and support will be missed.
“She just has this wealth of knowledge and this ability to reason,” she said. “She is a great lady, a great supporter. She was very patient with me as a new fiscal officer.
“She’s just a classy lady and so well respected.”
Getz, who is a Bowling Green High School graduate, recalled attending preschool at Hanna Hall on the Bowling Green State University campus.
“What always makes me laugh — I didn’t go to college, my choice,” she said. “But, I always say I went to college when I was 5.”
Her children are Larry, Bradner; Jim, Indiana, who serves on Steuben County Council; Alan, Inman, South Carolina; and daughter, Susan Klink, who lives in Bowling Green and teaches at Otsego.
She has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Over the years, Getz worked at JC Penney in downtown Bowling Green, Huntington Bank and the Lion Store. She also worked for her husband’s former business, Getz and Anderson in Bowling Green.
Before her husband died, they had many discussions about her future, Getz said. In addition to taking his trustee seat, he wanted her to move to Haskins after selling their 2-acre property in Dunbridge.
“We had about nine months to discuss all of this,” Getz said. “I never looked back. It was what we decided.”
She will keep busy in retirement, with a close circle of friends and her family.
“I want to stay well. I read a lot and I enjoy keeping up to date with political things and enjoy what’s going on in the world.”