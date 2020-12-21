All of the best in local arts and crafts come together at Inspired Mindz. The shop hosts many eclectic local arts and crafts vendors, with merchandise ranging from quilts, soaps, cocoa bombs and custom metal signs.
Opening in October 2019, Lisa Kaminski brought nearly a decade of experience in crafting handmade soap from her home into the market with the creation of Inspired Mindz.
“I was just out of the house, like bars and bars of soap and lotion. But now I also sell in another store in Fremont, in Lucky, Norwalk, Florida and Indiana.”
Her husband Scott Kaminski entered the business formally a little later, bringing a large liquidation business and community to the fold. Looking back, Scott never thought a business would come of their eclectic tastes.
“I’d watch her give a couple (bars of soap) to friends or family, and they would want more. And here we are today, and people are knocking the door down. They like the uniqueness to it, the human touch.”
The breadth of the store’s merchandise is thanks to local talent hosted by the store.
“As word spread of what we were doing, we had people call us,” Scott said.
The vendors hosted at Inspired Mindz add a personalized spin to even everyday household items like mugs, cutting boards, and stainless-steel drinkware.
“They all bring a very specific personality,” Lisa said.
In hosting these vendors, Inspired Mindz creates a space where they can take creative risks, while not worrying about their own overhead.
“Everybody likes to be creative. But maybe they’re scared, or they don’t want to fail. But once you start talking to people, you can start to see their wheels spinning. When you let them do what they want to do, you get some pretty amazing results.”
The store also hosts classes, the subjects being as eclectic as the store’s merchandise, ranging from Christmas tree decorating, cookie decorating, twinkie blanket knitting,and CPR. They are small to remain within the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines, but small classes allow not only for better instruction, but a better sense of community.
“It’s the human touch, the relationships. Every [class] is sold out,” Scott said.
In picking which vendors they host in the store, Lisa and Scott are in effect curators of local arts and crafts. A forum for people to express themselves creatively within their community.
“It’s bringing people forward to pick from that wouldn’t have been otherwise found.” Lisa said.
With the coronavirus preventing most community interactions, people are looking now more than ever for a way to express themselves, and Inspired Mindz is more than happy to host that community in its doors.
“We give them a venue,” Scott said. “Again, that connection. I think people are looking for it. And we’re giving just another way for that to happen.”