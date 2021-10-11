Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897. If a fee isn’t mentioned, the program is free.
Outdoor Mindfulness: Learn How to Meditate will be held Thursday from 5:30-6:45 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg.Slow down in this four-part outdoor class to discover the foundations of mindfulness meditation. Throughout each class there will be moments of seated meditation, walking meditation, nature awareness activities and time for discussion. This class will take place entirely outside, but in the case of inclement weather we will move inside. This class is appropriate for accompanied teens and adults.
An EcoLit Book Group Meeting will be held Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. For this meeting, read “A Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold. Group meets once a month. Register for any or all. Discussion leader: Cheryl Lachowski, teaching professor emeritus, Bowling Green State University English Department and Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist.
Masked Hero Geochase: Revenge Tour is going on through Sunday at W. W. Knight Nature Preserve, is Sunday-Oct. 24 at Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road and will be Oct. 24-31 at Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood. The nature villains are back, and more diabolical than ever in their effort to ruin the parks. Using a smartphone or personal GPS device, “chase” our virtual villains by traveling from one coordinate clue to the next within the park, eventually leading to your success and an opportunity for a prize. Complete all three for a special reward. Follow social media for clues. No registration needed.
Treasure Hunt Geocaching will be held Oct. 22 from 4-7 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve. Stop by anytime between 4 and 7 p.m. to borrow a GPS unit or bring a smartphone with the Google Maps app and search for hidden geocaches in the park – costumes for treasure hunting encouraged. Dress for the weather and be prepared for substantial walking and self-guided exploration. No SWAG for exchange necessary. Driver’s license needed to check out GPS units. Suggested age for GPS use is 8 and up. Free program; drop-in anytime.
Monthly Nature Journaling Meetup is set for Oct. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, Ann B. Sawyer Interpretive Center, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Stop by for monthly nature journaling. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss nature journaling, share techniques and spend time outside. All are welcome.