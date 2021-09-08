PERRYSBURG — Residents of the Perrysburg Heights community filled the city municipal building for discussion of possible future annexation that is part of the new Perrysburg land use plan.
No action was scheduled or took place at the meeting, which was before the regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday. It was only to be a public hearing of the updated draft of the land use plan.
Most of the people who attended lived in Perrysburg Heights.
More than 100 people filled the building, wearing masks and holding signs. After the 50 chairs were full they stood, or just sat on the floor, but more than 80 minutes. Some waited more than 30 minutes to enter the building, in a line to get through the metal detector.
Perrysburg Heights is south of Perrysburg and east of Levis Commons and North Dixie Highway.
“Ultimately, this will be a land use guide,” Brody Walters, city planning and zoning administrator, said. “This could be a document used over the next 20 to 30 years.
“It takes into account recognizing areas that are not currently in the city, but could, in the future at some point, come into the city,” Walters said.
He said that there are two ways to expand the city limits, “voluntary and forcible annexation.”
The plan has been in the works for 18 months.
Walters said that any changes to the community will be determined by market forces.
“You won’t find anywhere in there where it talks about displacing folks, acquiring properties, tearing down homes. That’s not the intent. The way things like this happen in the past is what’s called land consolidation. It is individual negotiations with property owners,” Walters said.
He outlined a possible scenario where a property might be worth four times what the owner paid for it.
“Then that individual property owner said ‘I’d be agreeable moving somewhere else,’” Walters said. “They say ‘I’ll cash out. I’ll sell my property, and maybe four or five of my neighbors will do the same thing.’”
“The plan does not have an action step,” Mayor Tom Mackin said, adding that the city is not involved with that.
Before the meeting started, Sharon LaLonde, who has lived in Perrysburg Heights for 21 years, summed up the feelings of the crowd.
“They want to get rid of us and put in more Perrysburg people that have the money, because we don’t. Most of us are on Social Security, or some kind of a low income, and we just don’t fit in with the Perrysburg picture. They want to basically bulldoze it down and put in their kind of housing,” LaLonde, a 21-year resident, said.
Paul Belazis, president of the Perrysburg Heights Association, said that the community, established 90 years ago by migrant farm workers, is still 40% Latino. Belazis called it a melting pot, representing families who are Appalachian, Irish immigrants and African American.
He first heard about the plan as the fourth of five virtual meetings took place.
Alarm bells went off for Belazis when he read an early draft of the plan: “In big, bold letters,” the heading Perrysburg Heights Redevelopment.
“It was a recipe for gentrification,” Belazis said of that early draft. “That neighborhood is not a cash register for the city to go cha-chinging every time a new affluent person moves in with a higher tax base. The plan talked about walkability, and access to Levis Commons.
“You know how many times people from that community, and in this room, have gone shopping in Levis Commons? Do you think the grandparents who are trying to raise a daughter’s children, while she works two or three jobs, is going over to Levis Commons to have a bite to eat at the new steak house?”
The association made more than 200 copies of the plan section that referred to Perrysburg Heights. The anger was thick in the room.
“When they read it for the first time, they felt like people in the city considered them less than human,” Belazis said.
Through his 12 minutes of speaking he was drowned out by the cheering, clapping and shouts of “Amen.”
One man yelled, “We’re all families too, you know.”
Another yelled, “He’s speaking for all of us.”
Belazis pointed out that the green space referenced in the plan would take away 45 houses.
Another half dozen spoke, all agreeing with Belazis.
Jonathan Smith, council president, said no land would be taken by the city.
“The land use plan is a guideline, not a road map,” he said. “For as long as I’m sitting on city council, I’m not going to be for city council taking anybody’s property, or forcing a zoning change on a property without the owner’s consent. That’s not something I feel we should be doing. It’s great to have everyone come out and to hear from them and give input as we develop this plan.”
He added that there are several more hearings and that there is more work to do on the draft.
The next meeting on the plan will be at the municipal building on Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m.