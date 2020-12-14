GENOA — GenoaBank, a locally owned, independent, community bank, announced the appointment of Travis Mielcarek as assistant vice president, commercial loan officer for the Perrysburg/Rossford Branch.
With years of experience in the accounting industry, Mielcarek will continue the high quality levels of professionalism and customer service GenoaBank customers have received for years, according to a news release.
“Travis brings a breadth of lending expertise to the Bank. His strong community involvement and spirit of unparalleled service will aid in our mission to enhance the customer experience,” said Martin P. Sutter, GenoaBank’s chairman, president and CEO.
Mielcarek will be responsible for expanding the bank’s footprint throughout the community by introducing both new and existing customers to the GenoaBank experience. Mielcarek is passionate about meeting the needs of his customers so they can reach their business dreams, all while staying connected during these unprecedented times, Sutter said.
Mielcarek will be based in the bank’s Perrysburg/Rossford branch but will be available to provide commercial lending at any of the bank’s other branches. He will be serving the communities in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.
Mielcarek earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Siena Heights University, where he was a four-year member of the baseball team. He went on to earn a Master of Accountancy degree from Bowling Green State University. He and his wife, Maria, reside in Toledo.
GenoaBank, founded in 1902, is now in its second century of providing a broad range of banking services to business and private customers in Lucas, Wood, Ottawa and Sandusky counties. The bank has assets of $426 million and operates branch offices in Genoa, Elmore, Maumee, Millbury, Oregon, Port Clinton, Rossford, Sylvania and downtown Toledo.