GENOA — GenoaBank has appointed Alyssa Berndt as the new AVP, branch manager of the bank’s Perrysburg/Rossford branch.
“I am proud to announce the appointment of our new AVP, Branch Manager and look forward to watching Alyssa flourish in this market,” said GenoaBank Chairman, President and CEO, Martin Sutter. “Alyssa brings a great amount of expertise to the company. I am confident she will continue the hometown banking tradition established at GenoaBank by providing her customers with the same level of exemplary service.”
Berndt, a Maumee resident, volunteers for the Ovarian Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio and Toledo Central Catholic. She helps donate and volunteer her time at numerous food banks throughout Northwest Ohio.
GenoaBank, founded in 1902, is now in its second century of providing a broad range of banking services to business and private customers in Wood, Lucas, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties.
The bank has assets of $511 million and operates branch offices in Rossford, Millbury, Genoa, Elmore, Maumee,, Oregon, Port Clinton, Sylvania and downtown Toledo.