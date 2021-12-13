GENOA — GenoaBank will give all shareholders of record a one-time special dividend of $0.15 per share.
“This special dividend reflects our record earnings, strong capital position, and solid performance throughout 2021. GenBanc, Inc. remains a solid financial institution and is committed to providing a solid return to our shareholders.” stated Martin P. Sutter, chairman, president and chief executive officer of GenoaBank.
“Our shareholders are the foundation of our success. Their enthusiastic support of our vision, promise and road map for growth allow us to continue to strengthen our presence in the community. We are happy to report that we have broken our own records for financial growth over the past several years by riding the wave created by our taking advantage of strategic opportunities along the way. After all, our shareholders expect us to manage for the highest return on their investments while perpetuating a culture of family, neighbors and community.” stated Sutter.”
GenoaBank, founded in 1902, is now in its second century of providing a broad range of banking services to business and private customers in Wood, Lucas, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.
The bank has assets of $508 million and operates branch offices in Millbury, Rossford, Genoa, Elmore, Maumee, Oregon, Port Clinton, Sylvania, and downtown Toledo.