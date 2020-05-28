MILLBURY – A Genoa woman was seriously injured in collision with a truck Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. on North Fostoria Road and Ohio 579 in Lake Township, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers from the Bowling Green Patrol Post responded at 6:15 p.m.
Shawn Burmeister, 42, Genoa, was driving a 2019 Toyota passenger car, traveling southbound on Fostoria Road. Burmeister failed to stop for the posted stop sign and drove into the path of an eastbound 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer, operated by Eric Hunter, 60, Monroe, Michigan, according to the report.
Burmeister was transported by air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with serious injuries. Hunter was transported by Allen-Clay Fire and EMS to Mercy St. Vincent and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Safety belts were in use by both drivers and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Allen-Clay Fire and EMS, Lake Township Police Department, Northwood Police Department, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Pat and Son’s Towing.