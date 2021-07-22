A Genoa man charged with three counts of rape has been released from jail.
Jared Lachey, 40, was transferred from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was arrested July 8 after being indicted the day before for the three charges, which are all first-degree felonies.
According to the indictment, Lachey is accused of raping the same individual, who was under the age of 10, three times between Jan. 1, 2012, and Sept. 1, 2014.
At Lachey’s arraignment Monday, Kuhlman said that each charge has a potential sentence of life in prison without parole, up to a $20,000 fine and registration as a Tier III sex offender, which means he must register every 90 days for life.
Defense attorney Jerome Phillips said his client has no prior criminal history and was made aware of the allegations in 2020 when he was interviewed by the children’s services board and law enforcement, yet remained in the area.
“Based on his history … the court should consider some sort of recognizance bond,” Phillips said, adding that Lachey pleads not guilty.
Given the seriousness of the charge, Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Blackburn asked for a cash bond. Blackburn said, if a cash bond is not set, she would agree to the electronic monitoring and no-contact order.
Kuhlman said an OR bond is appropriate, with conditions that Lachey be fitted with a GPS monitor and not come within three miles of the alleged victim’s home or school. He also must undergo HIV testing and have no unsupervised contact with any minor children.
His pretrial was set for Aug. 20.