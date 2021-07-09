A Genoa man has been indicted for rape and three other county residents face charges of assault.
A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday presented a bill of indictment against Jared A. Lachey for three counts of rape.
Lachey, 40, Genoa, is accused of raping the same individual, who was under the age of 10, three times between Jan. 1, 2012, and Sept. 1, 2014.
All three charges are first-degree felonies.
A warrant has been issued for Lachey’s arrest.
Bruce Earl Hughes, 47, Jonesville, Michigan, was indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
On June 2 in Rossford, he allegedly caused serious physical harm after tackling a woman to the ground, wrapping both hands around her neck and strangling her for approximately one minute causing her to not breathe. He also is accused of striking her several times on the right side of her face.
The victim said Hughes took off in her 2012 Dodge pickup truck without permission.
He had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence in March 1997 in Washtenaw County, Michigan.
He was taken to jail where he posted $50,000 bond. Hughes lived in Rossford at the time of the alleged offenses.
Michael G. Fountain, 39, Walbridge, was indicted for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
On June 9, he is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family member by pushing her to the ground during a physical alteration, causing her to cut her elbow. There reportedly was a prior physical altercation between both in Toledo, which continued to an address in Walbridge.
Fountain had previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence July 2020 in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
He was taken to jail where he posted bond of $15,000.
Dawn M. Allen, 39, Bradner, was indicted for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; disrupting public service, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and theft, a fifth-degree misdemeanor.
On May 14, she is accused of flipping a mattress on top of the victim, and as the victim reached for her phone to call police, Allen allegedly kicked it out of her hand and put it in her back pocket. She then walked out of the house with it.
She was taken to jail where she posted bond of $25,000, 10% allowed.