Children-Going Without

This July 1, 2021, photo shows Emily Shapiro in Asbury Park, N.J. At 23, Shapiro says she doesn’t want to have children. Her decision is in line with dramatically low birth rates in the U.S. (Christen Zorzi via AP)

 Christen Zorzi

NEW YORK (AP) — At 24, El Johnson has made up her mind that she won't bear children, though she and her girlfriend haven't ruled out adoption.

The graduate student who works in legal services in Austin, Texas, has a list of reasons for not wanting to give birth: the climate crisis and a genetic health condition among them.

