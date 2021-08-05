National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County has a variety of programming available happening at the end of this summer and beginning of fall. This programming is free and available to Wood County residents.
· Day Out with NAMI will be Sept. 14 during the day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Toledo Zoo.
· NAMI Wood County will be hosting the NAMI Education Series on Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m. There will be information provided on both public and private insurance coverage for behavioral health, and resources available to navigate specific questions.
· The Demolition Fight Team will be hosting a Jiu-Jitsu Fundraising Event benefiting NAMI Wood County on Sept. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Venue 18 in Fostoria.
· NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. NAMI Wood County will be hosting the next class starting on Sept. 27 from 6-8:30 p.m.
· NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. The next class starts Sept. 27 from 6-8:30 p.m.
· On Oct. 1, NAMI Wood County will be hosting the annual AfterBurn fall event at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This event includes a 5k/1 mile run, chili cook-off, and activities for the family.
Anyone interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, can visit the website for more details. The benefits include discounts on programs and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.