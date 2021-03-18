COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, this week introduced Senate Resolution 41, urging the governor of Michigan to keep the Enbridge Line 5 open for business.
Line 5 is a major oil pipeline connecting Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. A shutdown threatens over 1,200 refining jobs at PBF Energys Toledo Refining Co. and BP-Husky Toledo Refinery and over $5.4 billion in economic impact.
“Unless the governor of Michigan changes her mind, over 1,200 Ohioans will lose their jobs and we’ll become even more dependent on foreign oil,” Gavarone said. “I was proud to sponsor this bipartisan resolution with Minority Leader Yuko to urge Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer to keep the pipeline operational.”