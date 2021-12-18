COLUMBUS—State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Huron) has voted in favor of Senate Bill 215, removing barriers for law abiding gun owners.
Senate Bill 215 will allow law abiding adults to carry a concealed handgun without obtaining a permit in areas where concealed carry is permitted, providing parity for all legal gun owners.
“It is nonsense that you can walk down the street with a gun holstered on your hip in Northwood, Huron, Wauseon or any of the other communities in my district, but the moment it begins to rain and you put a jacket on over your gun, you’re considered a criminal if you don’t have a government-approved license,” Gavarone said. “I am proud to co-sponsor Senate Bill 215 and appreciate the opportunity to support furthering the 2nd amendment rights of law-abiding Ohioans.”