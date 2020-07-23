The state senator from Bowling Green is calling for the resignation of House Speaker Larry Householder after his arrest earlier this week.
Theresa Gavarone, a Republican, said she continues to support the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant, which is related to the Householder charges.
“Honestly, I was stunned on Tuesday when I heard the news,” Gavarone said. “The allegations against Larry Householder are really deeply concerning. I don’t think government can operate effectively without the trust of the public. That trust has been violated and I think he should resign immediately.”
Householder, R-Glenford, was arrested Tuesday on federal bribery charges. He and four others were allegedly part of a $60 million federal bribery scheme related to House Bill 6, a bailout of Ohio’s nuclear power plants. One of those plants is the Davis-Besse plant, which is in Gavarone’s Senate district, but outside of Rep. Haraz Ghanbari’s House district.
Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, also responded to reports of Householder’s arrest, but did not call for any resignations.
“I learned of the shocking allegations this week from news reports and if these allegations are true it is very concerning. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we come together to continue to represent our state. At this time I remain focused on representing my constituents in Wood County.”
Because of the bribery case related to HB 6, there have been calls to repeal the bill, which neither Gavarone or Ghanbari support.
“Davis Besse is in my district. A lot of discussion has been floating around about repealing House Bill 6, so I would be very hesitant to support a repeal and I wouldn’t support a bill that results in Davis-Besse closing,” Gavarone said. “Davis-Besse being in my district is really important. It is one of the largest employers in the district. The taxes support schools and emergency services in Ottawa County and Wood County and other parts of my district.”
Gavarone is also supportive of nuclear power over carbon based power.
“Plus I’m a supporter of clean energy and nuclear power plants account for 90% of the carbon free energy in the state of Ohio, and nearly 15% of the electricity in Ohio comes from nuclear. Closing that plant would cause a significant increase in the reliance on coal and gas, which would increase pollution,” Gavarone said. “Wind and solar only represent a small proportion of the power grid. I believe it is less than 2%. So wind and solar would not be able to make up that difference if we lost nuclear power.
Ghanbari said HB 6 is an important bill for the state, to make sure that the energy profile is diversified.
“That also preserves a lot of jobs, many of which are jobs of the citizens of Wood County. But at the end of the day I think a diversified portfolio of energy is very important,” Ghanbari said. “I’ve heard some reports, including a report from the governor, urging a repeal of House Bill 6 and the same as with any piece of legislation that comes before me, I will review that legislation.”
Gavarone was appointed to fill the seat of then-Sen. Randy Gardner when he was appointed chancellor of higher education in January 2019.
“By Feb. 6 I was sitting in the Senate seat, so I never served under Larry Householder as speaker,” Gavarone said. “I did not have any sessions as speaker … just the first day of that session, when we all got sworn in, and at that session I voted for Ryan Smith as speaker.”