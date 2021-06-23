COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, on Thursday joined her Senate colleagues in passing House Concurrent Resolution 5, which aims to ensure Ohioans remain in control of Ohio's elections by urging Congress not to pass House Resolution 1, according to a news release from Gavarone's office.
"House Resolution 1 is an unconstitutional federal takeover of elections and a partisan assault on the way they are run in all 50 states,” Gavarone said. “While there is still work to be done, Ohio has a strong track record of being easy to vote and hard to cheat. This dangerous legislation will only serve to make our elections prone to fraud, erode voter trust, and create an even greater lack of confidence in the results.”
H.R. 1 is a partisan federal elections takeover that would legalize ballot harvesting, allow taxpayer dollars to be used to fund political campaigns, and ban state ID requirements, the release said.
For months, House Resolution 1 faced a backlash of criticism across the nation, resulting in bipartisan opposition to it in the U.S. House of Representatives and a failure to receive enough votes to pass in the U.S. Senate.
