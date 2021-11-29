A state senator from Bowling Green will challenge the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, has announced a run for the seat held by U.S. Rep Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo. There are two other Republicans who have also announced.
Gavarone on Monday filed the Federal Election Commission Statement of Candidacy form to run as a Republican Party candidate for the House of Representatives 9th District.
Gavarone filed from a Huron, Ohio, residency, but has previously indicated a Bowling Green address.
She confirmed that she was running for Congress in a text to the Sentinel-Tribune on Monday, and said that she plans on making a formal announcement on Tuesday.
Gavarone successfully ran for re-election for her current seat with the state Senate, representing District 2, in November 2020.
She assumed office in 2019. Her current term ends on Dec. 31, 2024.
Before running for state Senate, Gavarone was a state representative. She was appointed to Ohio’s 3rd House District in 2016, successfully running for re-election in 2018.
She was first elevated to the 2nd Senate District seat when Randy Gardner was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to be the chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
She was also appointed to her Ohio House seat in 2016, successfully running for re-election in 2018. She was on Bowling Green Council when she was appointed to the House seat.
Gavarone’s current Senate district includes the counties of Wood, Ottawa, Erie, Fulton (part) and Lucas (part).
The 9th District seat held by Kaptur was recently redistricted, including parts of Wood County.
Gavarone’s Senate Local Government & Elections Committee sent the redistricting map to the floor on Nov. 16. In an Associated Press story from that day, she said the bill had five hearings and saw many hours of testimony in its various forms.
Throughout the new map process, opponents decried it as gerrymandered to disproportionately favor ruling Republicans.
DeWine signed the map on Nov. 20. Because it lacked support from Democrats, the map will hold for four years, rather than the typical 10.
Due to lagging population, Ohio will lose one seat in Congress starting next year — taking it from 16 to 15.
Gavarone holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University and a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.
She owns Mister Spots restaurant in Bowling Green with her husband Jim, and they have three children.
Kaptur first successfully ran for Congress to represent Toledo in 1982.
Two other Republicans, J.R. Majewski and Gesiotto Gilbert, have also filed for the seat.
The primary will be May 3, with the general election on Nov. 8. The deadline to file for the seat is Feb. 2.
Majewski’s campaign had raised $101,397 in receipts, with $37,778 in cash on hand, as of Sept. 30. Gilbert has not reported any funds raised.
The Kaptur campaign has receipts of $224,509, with $858,506 in cash on hand.