Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, was named a “Woman to Watch” by House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.
The “Women to Watch” list serves to recognize and help elevate strong GOP women candidates running in top races throughout the country.
“To say I am thrilled to be named a ‘Woman to Watch’ by Congresswoman Stefanik would be an understatement,” Gavarone said in a press release. “I am the only person in this race who can defeat four-decade incumbent Marcy Kaptur and announcements like this only strengthen that point. I look forward to serving in Congress with a record-breaking number of Republican women from across the country.”
Gavarone is one of several Republicans running for the seat of U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo.
According to the Fox News report, Stefanik released her latest set of endorsements to help elect more Republican women to Congress in 2022.
“E-PAC’s endorsed candidates are determined to build on the historic success of last cycle, when we more than doubled the Republican women elected to Congress,” Stefanik told Fox News. “In 2020, GOP women were history makers, and in 2022, GOP women will be majority makers.”
Gavarone is the senator for Ohio’s 2nd District, as well as a small business owner and attorney. She announced in November that she would be running for the 9th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties.