COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, has been selected as chair of the Senate's Local Government & Elections Committee, as well as vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee, the panel responsible for managing Ohio’s biennial state budget bill.
Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, made the announcement on Friday.
"I am honored in the faith President Huffman has placed in me to work on a variety of issues important to Ohioans, including playing an integral role in crafting the state's operating budget, elections law, ensuring our small business owners have the tools and resources necessary to move our economy forward and much more," Gavarone said.
In addition, Gavarone will serve on the Judiciary Committee, Small Business & Economic Opportunity Committee and Rules & Reference Committee.
Ohioans can follow Senate committees live on OhioSenate.gov.