State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, on Tuesday virtually joined Gov. Mike DeWine for the signing of Senate Bill 2, which will improve access to and increase the quality of mental healthcare in Ohio by making significant reforms to Ohio’s competency restoration procedure.
Senate Bill 2 would generally allow nonviolent, misdemeanor offenders to receive competency evaluations in outpatient settings, ensuring state psychiatric hospital beds remain available for Ohioans suffering from serious mental illness.
“After two and a half years of hard work with many people and groups, it was an honor to witness this legislation cross the finish line and officially become law,” said Gavarone, sponsor of Senate Bill 2, in a press release. “State psychiatric hospitals are the only facilities equipped to treat people with the most serious mental illnesses, and Senate Bill 2 will help ensure those beds are available to those with the greatest need.”
The legislation will also enact PSYPACT, a multi-state cooperative agreement that seeks to address increased demand for psychological services.
The bill would authorize tele-psychology and temporarily allow in-person psychology across states that have adopted PSYPACT. The legislation would increase patient access to care and facilitate continuity of care when a patient relocates or is traveling. Additionally the PSYPACT permits psychologists to provide services to populations that are underserved or geographically isolated.
Senate Bill 2 will go into effect in 90 days.