Ohio Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, officially announced her candidacy for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District in a press release today.
“After a lot thought and encouragement from my family and countless constituents, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District,” Gavarone said. “For the past four decades, Marcy Kaptur has occupied this seat in Congress, but has delivered nothing except runaway inflation driven by unprecedented government spending. Northwest and Northern Ohio families need a representative who works for them, not for Nancy Pelosi and the radical left. I am running for Congress to deliver real, conservative results for families across the 9th District.”
The Congressional district contains all or part of Wood, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams counties.
Gavarone is currently the state senator for Ohio’s 2nd District which includes all or part of Wood, Erie, Fulton, Lucas and Ottawa and counties. Prior to her service in the Senate, Gavarone served as state representative in the Ohio House of Representatives for the 3rd District and as a Bowling Green councilwoman.
“During my time in elected office, we cut income taxes, balanced Ohio’s budget, expanded legal gun rights, protected life, and much more,” Gavarone said. “During her time in elected office, Marcy Kaptur consistently stood with Nancy Pelosi over the interests of her district. Enough is enough.”
Kaptur, a Democrat, is the longest serving woman in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gavarone has been a resident of northern Ohio her entire adult life; she earned her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and her law degree from the University of Toledo. She has been an attorney for over 25 years and co-owns a restaurant with her husband, Jim, with whom she has raised three children.
“This campaign isn’t about me — it’s about the people of northwest and northern Ohio,” she said. “Whether it is trying to shut down Line 5, raising taxes, forcing government mandates down our throats, or increasing inflation, Joe Biden, Marcy Kaptur, Nancy Pelosi and the far-left have hurt our families. We need a fighter to represent our area in Congress, and that is what I am here to do.”
The primary election will be held on May 3.
Learn more about the campaign at www.theresagavarone.com.
Gavarone filed for the seat on Monday, listing a Huron residence.
Two other Republicans, J.R. Majewski and Gesiotto Gilbert, have also filed for the seat.
The 9th District seat held by Kaptur was recently redistricted, including parts of Wood County.
Gavarone’s Senate Local Government & Elections Committee sent the redistricting map to the floor on Nov. 16. In an Associated Press story from that day, she said the bill had five hearings and saw many hours of testimony in its various forms.
Throughout the new map process, opponents decried it as gerrymandered to disproportionately favor ruling Republicans.
DeWine signed the map on Nov. 20. Because it lacked support from Democrats, the map will hold for four years, rather than the typical 10.
Due to lagging population, Ohio will lose one seat in Congress starting next year — taking it from 16 to 15.