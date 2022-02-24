COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, and Terry Johnson, R- McDermott, last week introduced legislation that would prohibit requiring gun owners to have firearm liability insurance or pay fees for the possession of firearms, firearm components, or ammunition.
“Gun-grabbing organizations are going across the country to make it tougher for Americans to exercise their 2nd amendment rights,” Gavarone said. “That won’t happen in Ohio while I’m here. Standing up for gun owners has always been a priority for me and this bill is a continuation of that work.”
Recently, the San Jose City Council voted to require gun owners to purchase and carry liability insurance as well as pay an annual “harm reduction” tax. Senate Bill 293 would prevent similar laws looking to tax Ohioans’ Constitutional right to bear arms, according to the press release.