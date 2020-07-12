COLUMBUS — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, announced the introduction of Concurrent Resolution 16 in the Ohio Senate which opposes efforts to defund law enforcement agencies, while also calling for justice for victims of excessive force.
“In a time of ever-increasing crime and violence across our state and country, the need for and value of our law enforcement officers has never been greater,” Gavarone said. “Officers, now more than ever, need our support, and as leaders in our communities, legislators must make our position clear that we stand with law enforcement and against an idea that threatens the safety of all Ohioans.”
Defunding law enforcement would leave agencies understaffed and officers undertrained, increasing the risk of violent crime in communities already under stress from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent protests.