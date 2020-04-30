COLUMBUS – State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced legislation to repeal sales and use tax on personal protective equipment through the end of this year to lessen the economic cost on Ohioans as they return to work.
On Monday, Gov. MikeDeWine announced his plan to responsibly reopen Ohio. As part of this plan he issued workplace safety protocols, which includes the recommendation of face coverings for employees and customers.
“By temporarily repealing the tax on these items, we are going to make it easier and more affordable for Ohioans to access this vitally important, and potentially even life-saving equipment,” said Gavarone.
Senate Bill 307 includes an emergency measure so that when signed into law it would become effective immediately.
To learn more about the details and guidelines for Responsible RestartOhio visit:
https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/welcome/responsible-restart-ohio.