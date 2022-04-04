COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, introduced Senate Joint Resolution 5, legislation that would create a constitutional amendment to allow Ohio’s judges to consider public safety when making bail decisions.
The proposed constitutional amendment became necessary after a recent decision rendered by the Ohio Supreme Court in Dubose v. McGuffey that prevents judges from taking public safety into account when determining bail.
Gavarone joined Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, and Ohio Representatives D.J. Swearingen, R-Huron, and Jeff LaRe, R-Violet Township, at a press conference in Columbus to discuss the legislation.
“The Supreme Court made a reckless decision in Dubose v. McGuffey that puts victims, law enforcement officers, and all Ohioans in significant danger,” Gavarone said. “SJR 5 will ensure that our judges have the tools they need to protect the public from violent offenders.”
In order to be amended into the Ohio Constitution, SJR 5 would need to receive a 3/5 vote in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate. It would then be put on the ballot for consideration by Ohio’s voters in the November election.