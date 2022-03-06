HURON — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone has officially filed her petitions to run for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.
The newly-created district contains all of Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams Counties, as well as Perrysburg, Rossford, Northwood, Walbridge, Millbury, Perrysburg Township and Lake Township in Wood County.
She submitted petitions that include signatures from each of the eight counties in the Congressional district.
“Getting signatures from voters in every county of the district is a testament to the momentum and support this campaign has,” Gavarone said. “I am the only candidate in this race who has a proven conservative track record, history of running in and winning tough races, and experience getting things done for the people I serve. That message is clearly resonating with voters.”
The seat is held by longtime U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo.
Gavarone said she has been every county of the district to hear from voters — many of whom she already represents — about what can be done to improve their lives in these tough economic times, according to a press release.
“In the three months since I announced my candidacy, I’ve had the opportunity to introduce myself to countless voters who are tired of being ignored by Joe Biden and Marcy Kaptur,” Gavarone said. “Our country is in trouble right now and instead of just sitting back and letting it happen, I’m running for Congress to help make the lives of the people of Northwest and Northern Ohio — my friends and neighbors — better.”
Gavarone is the state senator for Ohio’s 2nd District which includes all or part of Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa and Wood Counties — all counties within the Congressional district and nearly 40% of the total population.
The former Bowling Green councilwoman and state representative recently moved from Bowling Green to Huron.
The primary election will be held on May 3.