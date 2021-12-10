COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine lst week signed Senate Bill 54, sponsored by State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, creating the offenses of theft for conversion of a telephone number or exchange, and providing misleading caller identification information.
“This is a big step forward in our fight to better safeguard Ohioans from fraud and scams over the phone,” Gavarone said. “Thank you to my colleagues for getting this important bill across the finish line and into law.”
The bill will stop criminals from using or repeating a telephone number, exchange, or misleading caller identification information that is not assigned to the person, with the intent to defraud, cause harm, or wrongfully obtain anything of value.