COLUMBUS — On Thursday, State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, went to the White House to hear President Donald Trump’s remarks on the South Lawn regarding regulatory reform as the American economy emerges out of the coronavirus pandemic.
“As a small business owner, legislator and the chairman of JCARR, I know all too well the negative impact that burdensome regulations can have on Ohioans,” Gavarone said. “It was an honor to be invited to the White House to hear remarks from President Trump about this important topic.”
The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review was created in 1977 by the Ohio General Assembly. JCARR’s primary function is to review proposed new, amended and rescinded rules from over 100 agencies to ensure they do not exceed the rule-make authority granted to the them by the General Assembly.
JCARR also manages Rule Watch Ohio, which enables the public to track administrative rules as they are added and updated.
Ohio has been a leader on regulatory reform, as shown by the passage of Senate Bill 1 earlier this year, according to a release from Gavarone’s office. The Senate also furthered those efforts by including the one-in, two-out rule as part of Ohio’s current budget.
Additionally, Gavarone supports Senate Bill 246, an effort to streamline Ohio’s occupational licensing processes for workers already licensed in other states, encouraging them to bring their skills to Ohio and contribute to the state’s economy.