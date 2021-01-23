COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, has appointed State Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, as vice chair of the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review.
“Strengthening efficiency and transparency is crucial for the State’s rule making process,” Gavarone said. “I look forward to ensuring that rules are filed in a timely and fair manner and are within proper statutory authority.”
JCARR reviews proposed new, amended, and rescinded rules from over 100 agencies to ensure they do not exceed their rule-making authority granted to them by the General Assembly. The committee was created in 1977 and seats five state representatives and five state senators. A member of the Ohio House serves as chairman in odd-numbered years and a member of the Ohio Senate serves as chairman in even-numbered years.
Gavarone served as chair of JCARR in 2020 and will again in 2022.
In addition, Gavarone was appointed to serve on the Ohio Ballot Board. The ballot board is charged with prescribing and certifying the ballot language for proposed Constitutional amendments, initiatives and referenda and oversees efforts to inform voters of proposed ballot issues.