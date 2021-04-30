COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, has been appointed to the Great Lakes Commission, an interstate commission comprised of eight member states including Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
“I serve the longest stretch of Lake Erie shoreline of any member in the General Assembly, so it should come as no surprise how important Lake Erie is to my constituents,” Gavarone said. “I look forward to working with legislators, community leaders and experts in the field on ways to ensure that our Great Lakes stay safe, healthy and beautiful for future generations.”
Since 1955 the Great Lakes Commission has worked with its member states and provinces to address issues of common concern, develop shared solutions and collectively advance an agenda to protect and enhance the region’s economic prosperity and environmental health.
Gavarone recently introduced Senate Joint Resolution 2, bipartisan legislation to provide a long-term solution for H2Ohio funding. H2Ohio is a statewide watershed planning and management program, established in 2019, to coordinate and build upon the shared efforts of state and local partners to improve water quality throughout Ohio.