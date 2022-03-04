COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, has announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications through April 1 for the 2023 Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program. The commission will hire 24 fellows to serve in the Ohio General Assembly for the 2023 calendar year.
“Recent graduates with an interest in state government or public policy should consider the LSC Fellowship to develop important career skills far beyond the average fellowship experience,” Gavarone said. “Fellows have the opportunity to take on diverse responsibilities while connecting directly with state policymakers and stakeholders, often leading to successful careers in public service.”
Legislative fellows are immersed in the Ohio legislative process by assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases, performing legislative research, attending meetings and performing various administrative duties. Telecommunications fellows assist in televising House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.
Fellows receive full state of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $35,000 per year, with the opportunity to earn up to a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.
The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The telecommunications fellow candidates must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience.
To be eligible, applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December start date. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may also apply.
Legislative fellowship application materials must be postmarked by April 1 to be considered for the program.
For more information and application instructions, visit: Ohio Legislative Service Commission Fellowship Coordinators, Vern Riffe Center 77 S. High St., Ninth Floor, Columbus, OH 43215-6136.
Phone 614-466-3615 or visit www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship.