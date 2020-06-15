COLUMBUS — State Senator Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green today announced that a plan to help Ohio’s county and independent fairs safely open received approval this week from the state’s Controlling Board.
Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, along with Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Speaker Larry Householder recently announced a plan to allow fairs to safely open and operate this summer.
The Controlling Board approved $4.7 million in funding on Monday to help ensure that fairs can continue this summer.
“County fairs are vital to our local economies and communities,” Gavarone said. “This funding will provide much needed relief for counties to move forward with fairs this summer.”
Each fair that conducts a junior fair will receive $50,000 to be used for costs to conduct the fair in a safe manner consistent with COVID-19 health guidelines.
Fairs that do not conduct a junior fair can still receive $15,000 to be used for next year’s fair.
“Ohio’s fairs showcase our vibrant agricultural communities and mark a year of hard work and preparation by so many of our young people involved in 4-H and FFA,” Obhof said. “We worked hard to ensure that these events would go on this summer and that families could have a safe but fun experience across Ohio.”
Local fair boards who had already announced cancellations in 2020 can apply for a new date with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, if they would like to go forward this year. At least one county fair has already reversed its prior cancellation and is going forward with this year’s fair under the new and more flexible guidelines.
More information on safety guidelines for Ohio’s fairs can be found at www.ohiofairs.org.