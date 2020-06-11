COLUMBUS — The Senate has passed House Bill 65, which included an amendment by State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, to ensure children have access to swim lessons and certified swim instructors have the ability to continue teaching lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
Current law only allows for swimming lessons to be taught at public pools, many of which will not open this year because of the pandemic.
“With many public pools closed across the state and because of burdensome government regulation, we are running out of time to allow Ohio’s children to take life-saving swimming lessons,” Gavarone said Wednesday. “Drownings are increasing, and I’ve been working aggressively over the past couple weeks to find an alternative way to update the law quickly for this summer, and I am glad we found an opportunity to do that in House Bill 65.”
This amendment will allow certified swimming classes to take place at a residential swimming pool without requiring the instructor to obtain a public swimming pool license.
The swim instructor must be certified by Infant Self Rescue, American Red Cross or any other nationally accredited organization that operates in all fifty states.
House Bill 65 will now be sent to the Ohio House for a concurrence vote.