COLUMBUS— The Ohio Senate has passed Senate Joint Resolution 5, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, which would create a constitutional amendment to require Ohio’s judges to consider public safety when making bail decisions.
The proposed constitutional amendment became necessary after a recent decision rendered by the Ohio Supreme Court in Dubose v. McGuffey that prevents judges from taking public safety into account when determining bail.
“For too long victims of crime have been pushed aside in favor of bending over backwards to make life easier for criminals, including the most violent among us,” Gavarone said in a news release. “Senate Joint Resolution 5 corrects the Ohio Supreme Court’s mind-boggling decision and puts the emphasis back on a core function of government—protecting its citizens from criminals.”
In order to be amended into the Ohio Constitution, SJR 5 would need to receive a 3/5 vote in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate and then be put on the ballot for consideration by Ohio’s voters in the November election.